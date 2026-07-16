TikTok partners with NBA and WNBA

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TikTok announced new partnership deals with the NBA and WNBA on Thursday to offer exclusive content in the app.

Basketball is rising in popularity on TikTok, and the company is looking to connect with that fanbase and drive more sports engagement through collaborations such as these.

As explained by TikTok: “The global basketball community is thriving on TikTok, with global interest for 'NBA' and 'WNBA' up nearly 30% and 15%, respectively, since the start of 2026. This growth reflects the broader momentum of basketball on TikTok, where one in three users have an interest in the NBA.”

TikTok added that fans of women’s basketball in particular are turning to the platform for updates, “with 64% choosing TikTok as their go-to destination.”

“NBA and WNBA content reaches fans globally, with a combined 30 million followers across TikTok,” the company said. “Through this partnership, TikTok becomes a home for NBA and WNBA content, giving fans access to the moments, stories, and personalities that define the leagues.”

These new deals will see both leagues post exclusive app content from marquee events, including All-Star games and in-season tournaments.

This could also have a significant impact on live game viewing and engagement because of how it leans into evolving sports consumption behaviors.

According to previous insights from TikTok, around 59% of its users find watching sports content in the app more entertaining than watching actual games. TikTok also said basketball fans are 42% more likely to tune in to live games after watching in-app sports content.

Using TikTok’s GamePlan offering, both leagues will be able to post content that drives fans to dedicated in-app hubs, where they’ll be able to discover more related content, and dig deeper into league engagement in the app.