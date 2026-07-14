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TikTok sellers in the UK get improved insights

A much-requested update provides enhanced metrics regarding product rankings, traffic sources and conversion efficiency.

Published July 14, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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TikTok Shop sellers in the U.K. now have more specific insight into the performance of their product listings with a revamped Product Traffic Analysis flow within Shop analytics. The recently updated insight provides more ways for sellers to hone in on specific elements within the data.

This was a much-requested change.

As explained by TikTok: “During previous research and interviews, we frequently received requests from merchants for more detailed, drill-down analysis of their products. To provide data capabilities that are more aligned with a merchant's perspective and their operational analysis workflow on TikTok, we have comprehensively upgraded the Product Traffic Analysis module.”

The enhanced module includes a range of new elements designed to help merchants better understand where their product traffic comes from, as well as information about the conversion efficiency of their process.

TikTok seller data

The new and/or updated elements within TikTok’s product metrics include:

  • The ability to view product rankings by content format on the Product List page
  • Insight into search and discovery appearances in the app
  • Full product information overviews
  • Full product traffic insights and improved metric comparisons
  • An expanded overview of traffic sources (livestream, video link or affiliate link)
  • The capacity to compare traffic conversion efficiency across all channels
TikTok seller data

These enhanced insights will help TikTok sellers in the U.K. understand more about their top-performing products and where their shop traffic is coming from. It can also help sellers uncover key opportunities based on user interest.

TikTok continues to focus on in-stream shopping, with livestream shopping, in particular, holding the potential to drive significant sales activity. TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has seen revenue success with in-app shopping elements in China, and as such, the company wants to create something similar in TikTok.

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Filed Under: TikTok

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