TikTok sellers in the UK get improved insights

TikTok Shop sellers in the U.K. now have more specific insight into the performance of their product listings with a revamped Product Traffic Analysis flow within Shop analytics. The recently updated insight provides more ways for sellers to hone in on specific elements within the data.
This was a much-requested change.
As explained by TikTok: “During previous research and interviews, we frequently received requests from merchants for more detailed, drill-down analysis of their products. To provide data capabilities that are more aligned with a merchant's perspective and their operational analysis workflow on TikTok, we have comprehensively upgraded the Product Traffic Analysis module.”
The enhanced module includes a range of new elements designed to help merchants better understand where their product traffic comes from, as well as information about the conversion efficiency of their process.
The new and/or updated elements within TikTok’s product metrics include:
- The ability to view product rankings by content format on the Product List page
- Insight into search and discovery appearances in the app
- Full product information overviews
- Full product traffic insights and improved metric comparisons
- An expanded overview of traffic sources (livestream, video link or affiliate link)
- The capacity to compare traffic conversion efficiency across all channels
These enhanced insights will help TikTok sellers in the U.K. understand more about their top-performing products and where their shop traffic is coming from. It can also help sellers uncover key opportunities based on user interest.
TikTok continues to focus on in-stream shopping, with livestream shopping, in particular, holding the potential to drive significant sales activity. TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has seen revenue success with in-app shopping elements in China, and as such, the company wants to create something similar in TikTok.