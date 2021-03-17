TikTok Launches New Ads Library, Enabling You to Find the Best Performing Ads in a Range of Categories

If you're running TikTok ads, or you're thinking of launching a TikTok ad campaign, this could be hugely valuable.

TikTok has launched a new Ad Library tool, currently called 'Top Ads', which enables you to search for the best performing TikTok ad campaigns, by vertical and region, in order to get inspiration from their approach.

As you can see here, the platform provides a range of search filters to navigate through the ad listings, including 'Ad Type', 'Region' and 'Industry'.

You can then further filter your displayed results by time (last 7 days or last 30 days) and by performance (CTR, Impressions, 6 second video view rate), honing in on the most relevant examples for your business.

From there, you can tap into any of the listed ad examples to get more info on that specific promotion.

I will say that the platform doesn't seem to be complete as yet, with some categories having no examples, and some of the examples also looking like placeholders.

TikTok additionally notes that the ads displayed in the library are limited to those which have been authorized by advertisers "and may not reflect all the actual top-performing ads". So it doesn't seem overly comprehensive as yet - but still, there are some interesting, and valuable examples, and if TikTok continues to build out the platform, it could be a great resource for TikTok marketers.

In addition to this, there are also separate tabs for 'Popular trends', which highlights the latest trending themes in the app, and 'Showcases', which provides a range of ad case studies to check out.

Again, it seems a little unfinished, but there are already some good examples to check out here, and the capacity to filter your results by region and industry is great for getting ideas on exactly how each sector is using the platform for promotions.

You can check out the TikTok Top Ads library here.