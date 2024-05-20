TikTok Launches New Media Buying Certification

TikTok has announced a new certification, in addition to its “TikTok University” initiative, with marketing pros now able to obtain an official “Media Buying” qualification, that they can then display to showcase their platform expertise.

As explained by TikTok:

“[The Media Buying] certification allows digital marketers to highlight their expertise in TikTok advertising, fostering professional development and opening doors to new opportunities. For companies and agencies, building a team of TikTok-certified professionals boosts credibility and shows a dedication to excellence in TikTok ad services.”

TikTok’s Media Buying qualification is based on system knowledge, which is tested in an exam. And while there’s no accompanying course as such (as is the case with the usual TikTok University offerings), there is a 124-page study guide to brush up on your TikTok ads understanding, which covers all aspects of TikTok ads.

Though depending on your ad industry knowledge, you could also just do the exam itself.

TikTok says that the course is geared towards marketers that are familiar with TikTok for Business, and have experience running TikTok campaigns.

“We recommend candidates have at least one or more years of experience working at an agency and performing the media buying function on TikTok, or have equivalent experience through formal or informal training.”

The qualification covers creative basics, data connections, and end-to-end campaign management.

“Candidates who pass the exam will receive an official TikTok Media Buying Certification that is valid for 2 years along with verifiable accreditation. Certified professionals can publicly showcase the official credential on their resumé and online networks to demonstrate their TikTok expertise.”

It could be a good way to showcase your TikTok ads knowledge, and generate more business through your platform leadership.

Or maybe it’s just a good way to learn more about how TikTok ads work, with a heap of insights in the full study guide.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Media Buying certification course here. Currently, the exam is only available in English.