TikTok Launches New TikTok for Business Profile to Share Key Tips and Insights

March 1, 2021

Looking to add TikTok into your digital marketing mix?

This could help - this week, TikTok has launched a new TikTok for Business profile in the app, through which it will share platform marketing tips, usage insights and preview upcoming events to help advertisers make the most of the platform.

@tiktokforbusiness

TikTok For Business is officially on TikTok! Follow us for tips on how to grow your brand. ##tiktokforbusiness ##tiktok

♬ original sound - TikTok For Business

The first couple of clips posted to the new account cover some key TikTok basics, including how to frame your promotions, and how to maximize response.

@tiktokforbusiness

Tell your users what you want them to do next with a clear call to action. Like and follow for more tips! ##tiktokforbusiness ##businesstips

♬ original sound - TikTok For Business

It could be a handy profile to follow for those looking to learn more about TikTok ad best practices, with the information coming direct from TikTok's internal experts, and based on the response data they're seeing.

And with TikTok on track to reach a billion users in 2021, it'll no doubt become a bigger focus for marketers moving forward.

You can check out the TikTok for Business profile here, or go to @tiktokforbusiness in the app.

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

