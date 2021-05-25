TikTok Launches New 'TikTok Radio' Station in Partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora

TikTok is looking to reinforce its connection with music trends via a new partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora that will see the creation of 'TikTok Radio', a new digital radio station that will showcase trending tracks based on platform engagement, and feature playlists from, and collaborations with, TikTok influencers throughout the summer in the US.

As explained by TikTok:

"Sonically synched to the TikTok experience, the channel will feel like a radio version of the platform’s “For You” page. The TikTok Radio channel will feature a diverse group of TikTok creators showcasing trending music and stories behind the songs throughout each day, as well as a weekly music countdown dedicated to TikTok’s top trending tracks."

TikTok has already become a key channel for fueling music trends, with the rise of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' to the top of the Billboard charts last year, in response to a trending TikTok clip, underlining the opportunity for record labels in the app.

And while this is the highest-profile example of TikTok directly fueling a music trend, there are many others, with record labels now increasingly looking to TikTok to help them define their marketing strategy, and producers even creating tracks, and re-naming songs, based on what's gaining the most traction in the app.

Which makes sense. TikTok is now on track to become the next billion-user platform, while its popularity among younger audiences means that it's also increasingly influential in driving viral trends.

Given this, the new TikTok Radio initiative is a logical partnership, and will help to solidify the connection between music fans and the app. And it could also be worth tuning into for brands looking to improve their presence in the app, with the radio show providing some more perspective on key trends of note, which could help to guide your understanding and strategy.

In addition to this, beginning today, Pandora is launching a series of exclusive hosted playlists featuring popular TikTok creators "who will take listeners through their favorite songs with special commentary about their selections". The series will kick off with TikTok star turned musician Bella Poarch.

Really, TikTok's overall influence cannot be overlooked, but for music trends in particular, its power is clear.

The limitation of this is that with so many of TikTok's trends driven by viral themes in the app, that could make it more difficult for TikTok creators to port their popularity to other platforms, if they so desired, but with TikTok still growing, and becoming a bigger player in the social space, they may not have to - though effective creator monetization remains a key challenge.

Either way, it would be worth tuning in to get a better feel for the latest TikTok shifts.

TikTok Radio will be available in vehicles and as a streaming channel on the SiriusXM App, desktop, and all connected devices.