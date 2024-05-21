TikTok Launches Program To Highlight Creators Making Positive Change

TikTok’s launching another program to support creators on the platform, this time focused on those who are making an impact on society via their in-app presence.

The new TikTok Change Makers Program will highlight creators and non-profits “who create meaningful change in their communities through TikTok.”

As the video shows, these users share content that seeks to educate and inform about a wide range of cultures, communities, and more.

TikTok has chosen 50 participants for the first round of its Change Makers program, who will each take part in a dedicated education and support program.

As per TikTok:

“Throughout this 6-month program, we will support these creators to build engaged communities, reach new audiences, and unlock real-world opportunities through dedicated tools, resources, and donations to designated non-profit organizations, which will allow them to drive an even greater impact around their causes.”

In addition to this, TikTok has also announced a new “Change Makers Grant” which will see the platform donate over $1 million to more than 30 global and local non-profit organizations that support “a variety of important causes.”

TikTok has launched a range of initiatives to provide support for creators from various communities and causes, including Black, Latin American and ANHPI creators, educators, environmental activists, and more.

Change Makers is the latest program on this front, and it could ensure that more of these creators continue to share their activism in the app, ideally leading to more positive change as a result of TikTok’s presence.

Which TikTok will also be keen to highlight as a counter to the push to force the app to be sold off in the U.S. TikTok’s repeatedly sought to underline its contributions in this regard, and how it’s actually a positive for the American community, but as it stands right now, TikTok is going to be forced into American ownership by next year.

Which, TikTok says, could force it to pull out of the U.S. entirely, and initiatives like this could, potentially, work in its favor in its upcoming legal challenge against the bill.

That’s not to say that this is TikTok’s only motivation for such, and it’s worth noting that the Chinese version of TikTok Douyin also has a strong focus on more socially positive elements. But it’s another element that TikTok can use to show its positive impact, while also helping these users amplify more beneficial, educational posts.