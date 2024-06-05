TikTok Shares Key Tips for Fashion Marketers

Fashion is a valuable marketing segment for TikTok, and this week, TikTok has published a new guide on how fashion marketers can tap into the reach and resonance of the app to maximize their campaigns, and connect with prospective shoppers.

Which is the second fashion-related guide that TikTok has published in the last year, with TikTok releasing a longer guide for fashion marketers last October.

This new overview is slightly shorter, at 26 pages, but it does include some valuable notes and tips which could help in your campaign planning.

You can download TikTok’s latest fashion marketing guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

First off, the guide looks at what TikTok users are looking for from retailers in the app, and the key elements that drive purchase decisions.

The guide then explores the various promotion options in the app, including pixel set-up, ad types, and targeting options.

There are also handy overviews of all of TikTok’s ad options:

Including a specific focus on TikTok’s carousel ads for fashion products:

The guide also includes case studies, best practice tips, creative advice, fashion-related trends, and key shopping dates.

It’s a handy overview, with a range of interesting notes, and if you’re looking to promote fashion products in the app, it’s worth downloading the guide and having a look.

Though you do have to give over your email address, and sign-up for future TikTok promotions.

Though maybe that’s good, as it will ensure you’re aware of upcoming promotions and offers of relevance to your business.

You can download TikTok’s latest fashion marketing guide (via email sign-up) here.