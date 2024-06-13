TikTok Launches New Musician Interview Series to Promote Top Artists

TikTok’s looking to further enhance its connection with the record industry, this time via a new series of artists spotlight interviews to help promote their music in the app.

As you can see in this example, TikTok’s new “Off the Record” interview series will feature some of the world’s most popular musicians discussing their latest work, their creative process, and more.

As per TikTok:

“As the best place for music fans to discover new music and support their favorite artists, this new series on TikTok provides fans with an inside look at how albums come together, from creative ideation to choosing the perfect singles to release, and more.”

The interview series kicks off with Charli XCX, Meghan Trainor, and Bleachers, each discussing their newly released albums.

TikTok has quickly become a key medium for music promotion, with many artists getting discovered, and boosting their audience, via their TikTok presence.

Indeed, a TikTok commissioned report published last November showed that TikTok users are significantly more likely to both discover and share new music content in the app, while 75% of its users also find new artists via TikTok clips.

The platform was dealt a blow on this front recently after negotiations with Universal Music on a new licensing deal came to a stand off, but it’s since been able to sign a new agreement with U.M.G., ensuring that all Universal artists can continue to share their work in the app.

TikTok also recently established a new in-stream ticket sales process, in partnership with Ticketmaster (and CTS EVENTIM in Europe), while it’s still developing its in-app shopping push, which it hopes to also build into a key revenue stream for artists' merchandise.

In essence, TikTok provides a hugely valuable avenue for musicans to promote their work, and it’ll be interesting to see where they turn to for the same if TikTok is eventually removed from the U.S., due to the U.S. Government’s sell-off push.

There’s a long way to go on that yet, and it may even come down to who wins the upcoming election. But right now, it does seem like TikTok could very well exit the U.S., which could see many artists switch to Instagram or YouTube instead.

But till then, TikTok remains a key consideration.

TikTok’s new “Off the Record” series can be found by searching for #OffTheRecord in the app, or by visiting the artist's TikTok pages.