TikTok Limits and Restrictions [Infographic]

Did you know that you're limited to allocating 500 Likes per day within TikTok, or that only accounts with 1,000 or more subscribers can go live?

Of course, if you're a regular TikTok user, you likely were aware of this, but for those looking to get a better understanding of their limitations, the team from HypeAuditor recently conducted a range of tests on TikTok's limits in order to see what's possible - and what isn't - within the short-form video app.

Measures like limits on likes and follows are designed to stop spammers from cheating the system - so if you are planning on using the classic 'follow-for-follow' trick to build your TikTok following, understand that you may well be tagged for spam, and get your account restricted as a result.

HypeAuditor does note that the limits are 'floating' and can change without notice. And if you do exceed any of these limits, you'll be blocked from the app for 24 hours.

Check out the infographic listing below for more information.

NOTE: Only Android users can add a link to their TikTok profile at present