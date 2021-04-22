TikTok Outlines Ad Campaign Changes and Impacts Due to Apple's IDFA Update

With Apple rolling out its new ATT data tracking prompts in all apps from next week, all digital ad platforms are now working to finalize their plans to prepare for the impacts, and changes to their ad products and offerings.

Facebook provided an overview of its resultant updates yesterday, and now, TikTok has published an explanation of how the new process will impact its ad offerings, with a range of changes set to come into effect.

First off, TikTok says that App Install campaigns will now need to run via a new campaign type.

"From April 26 on, the only way to target iOS 14.5 users for app install ads will be through TikTok's iOS 14 Dedicated Campaigns. This feature is available for all advertisers, and campaigns can be created by choosing the app install objective or catalog sales objective with app prospecting, selecting the iOS app and setting the toggle for 'Deliver to iOS14+ conversion events' to ON at the ad group level."

The changes will impact 'App Installs', 'Catalog Sales', or 'Conversion' objectives. If you select one of these in your campaign set-up process, you'll now get a notification informing you that Apple's iOS 14 release may impact ad delivery.

TikTok says that advertisers should start creating these new iOS 14 dedicated campaigns now in order to minimize disruption and keep app install campaigns running as smoothly as possible.

In addition to this, TikTok says that it will start rolling out a new, iOS 14 dedicated campaign experience over the coming weeks.

"Advertisers can begin familiarizing themselves with all the changes for iOS app campaigns, while optimizing and reporting based on SKAdNetwork data. If you are interested in testing this experience ahead of ATT enforcement, please reach out to your sales rep for more information."

The full impacts of Apple's update will, of course, not be clear for some time, but the immediate changes will mean that businesses need to update their strategic approaches and processes, in order to accommodate for the new elements.

TikTok also advises advertisers to action these elements:​

Update your Mobile Measurement Partner SDK . Updating to the SKAN-supported version of the MMP SDK will ensure that your app is registered for SKAN-based attribution and gives you the ability to optimize and measure installs and post-install events from iOS 14 users.

. Updating to the SKAN-supported version of the MMP SDK will ensure that your app is registered for SKAN-based attribution and gives you the ability to optimize and measure installs and post-install events from iOS 14 users. Complete the Conversion event configuration in their MMP interface. This ensures that ad networks like TikTok can receive post-install events and event values from SKAN API in order to provide optimization and measurement for iOS 14 campaigns.

This ensures that ad networks like TikTok can receive post-install events and event values from SKAN API in order to provide optimization and measurement for iOS 14 campaigns. ​ Send all events to TikTok via your MMP. In order to help improve performance of your app campaigns, we recommend sending TikTok all data - including unattributed data - from your MMP. This will allow our downstream systems to better adjust and optimize to the SKAdNetwork. Please check with your MMP on how to enable sending full channel data including unattributed event data to TikTok.

Not all ad campaigns will be impacted by these changes - so if you're reading these prompts and thinking 'what the heck is that about?', it's likely not something that will effect your TikTok ads approach. But it is worth noting that changes are happening, which could impact your TikTok campaign performance.

You can find out more information about the full impacts in the TikTok Help Center overview for the iOS 14 update.