TikTok partners with fitness tracking app

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TikTok is looking to promote physical activity and community participation, partnering with fitness tracking app Strava to launch a 100,000 euro (about $114,000) pan-European Local Movement Fund, which aims to empower local clubs and groups by providing funding and ad credits to 20 creator-ambassadors who will serve as champions for local fitness groups.

Running and fitness have become significant trends on TikTok, with people sharing tips, progress notes and inspiration, and subsequently driving solid engagement in the app.

Now, TikTok wants to extend that to practical community initiatives, in an effort to garner support through positive development, and to further promote participation via the app.

As explained by TikTok: “Through the fund, we’re partnering with 20 creators such as Zahra Rose and Esther De Souza who are active on both TikTok and Strava, representing diverse regions, backgrounds, and active journeys across Europe — who will serve as ambassadors for the program. These creators are long-standing members of the local fitness communities they represent, and each will use their share of funding and TikTok promotional vouchers to directly support their neighborhood clubs and communities.”

TikTok will launch custom TikTok Run Club merchandise, as well as other products to help promote participation.

The initiative will begin this week in Brussels, with creator-ambassador Rose leading a free community fun run for local people to join.

“This event is a chance for the community to connect, move together, and celebrate the local clubs at the heart of their neighborhoods,” TikTok said. “It’s exactly the kind of in-person connection this fund is designed to support.”

In addition to the fund, TikTok said it will launch a research series in partnership with Strava that explores how online inspiration sparks positive, real-world habits.

“The study will examine best practices for digital platforms to foster physical and mental well-being, ensuring that the transition from online motivation to offline community remains inclusive, and supportive for everyone,” TikTok said.

The initiative could help to drive more interest in TikTok as a connective tool for local fitness communities, while also serving as a valuable PR tool for the often-criticised app.

The promotion is also worth noting for fitness-related marketers, because the push is likely to increase local activity around fitness in the app. That could open up new opportunities to reach users who are enthusiastic about exercise.