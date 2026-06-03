TikTok launches separate event-based app

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TikTok is trying a new way to drive event-based engagement. The company has launched a separate TikTok Pro Events app that will provide daily challenges and fan connection elements in order to “deepen community immersion during major cultural milestones,” TikTok said.

As per the App Store description: “With TikTok Pro - Events, you can continue discovering and exploring the videos you already know and love on TikTok while joining daily challenges built around major events and cultural moments.”

Through these challenges, TikTok said, users will be able to find community “and unleash your inner fan,” with “the purest and fastest viewing experience.”

The main focus of the app appears to be the new fan-based tasks built around each event. Upon completion, users are rewarded with stars that can be redeemed for exclusive benefits.

For example, for the app’s first major event, the FIFA World Cup 2026, users will be able to exchange their stars for official World Cup merchandise via a dedicated in-app redemption store.

The app also includes a charitable element.TikTok is partnering with Feeding America for its initial World Cup promotion, enabling users to direct platform-funded donations to the charity.

The app will also include World Cup content, created by TikTok’s Creator Correspondents at the event. Users will also be able to access the FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub within the main TikTok app..

So why launch a separate app for this, as opposed to activating event-themed elements within the main app?

It’s unclear. It seems likely that TikTok will be cannibalizing its own usage if this separate platform gains any significant traction.

Conceptually, having a dedicated, event-focused app will enable TikTok to create more immersive, themed elements. But it does seem like this would all fit better within the main platform, and enhance engagement in the main app, as opposed to siloing event activity on another platform.

The final consideration, then, would be the rewards mechanic, and giving users access to stars as an in-app redemption currency. Maybe TikTok is looking to put more focus on this aspect, which might otherwise get lost in the chaos of the main app. However, it does seem like the success of this separate application would have an impact on the main app.

Whatever the logic, TikTok is trying something new, in the hopes that the World Cup, in particular, will be a major engagement opportunity.