TikTok Outlines Programming for Indigenous History Month

TikTok has announced a new slate of programming for National Indigenous History Month, which will see the platform highlight a range of Indigenous creators and businesses through various surfaces in the app.

First off, TikTok’s launching its first-ever Indigenous TikTok 'Visionary Voices' List, featuring a range of creators and businesses that are making a positive impact, both on and off TikTok.

TikTok will showcase the chosen creators in a dedicated #IndigenousTikTok content hub, which will include various elements throughout the month.

As per TikTok:

“From performers, powwow dancers and artists to makers, style icons, oral storytellers and writers, the Indigenous community on TikTok share their rich culture and traditions across our global platform - and we are committed to amplifying their contributions. Throughout June, our #IndigenousTikTok in-app programming hub will spotlight creators and organizations that demonstrate the rich cultural heritage, creativity, impact and ongoing activism of the community.”

TikTok has become an important cultural hub, helping to spark new trends and movements, which is why it’s important for the app to focus on specific communities, and help showcase their culture, as a means to broaden understanding and learning.

The more that we understand about the origins and history of each element, the better we can all engage in such events, and it’s good to see TikTok continuing to find ways to highlight such in the app.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Indigenous History Month programming here.