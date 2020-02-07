Tiktok Provides Option to Upload Content via Desktop

This could be handy for digital marketers looking to make use or rising video app TikTok.

As shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, users can now upload TikTok videos via the desktop version of the app.

The process could be helpful for those managing various social media accounts from a single workstation, saving you from having to take out your phone for certain tasks, while it will also enable uploads of more polished, edited content, in line with traditional brand approach.

Of course, it's equally possible that uploading more off-the-cuff, in-the-moment videos from your phone will lead to better performance on the platform, but the option provides an additional consideration, and capacity to add TikTok videos into your regular editorial flows.

Despite various concerns with its moderation processes, its data gathering and sharing, its relationships with influencers, etc. Despite these concerns, TikTok does offer considerable opportunity for marketers looking to connect with younger audiences.

Longer-term, these issues could become more problematic for the platform, but if you're looking to connect with younger users right now, it may be worth getting onto, and experimenting with what you can do via short video clips.

You can access TikTok's desktop upload option here (you need to be logged into the platform to access).