TikTok Publishes 2023 Holiday Marketing Guide

Published Aug. 21, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Is TikTok part of your holiday marketing plan this year?

If so, this will help. This week, TikTok has published its 2023 Holiday Marketing Guide, which includes a range of tips and insights to help you map out your holiday campaigns.

You can download the full, 17-page guide here (with email sign-up), but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes and highlights.

First off, the guide looks at how shoppers are increasingly using TikTok as a discovery tool.

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2023

Indeed, more and more people are using TikTok as a trend-based search engine, and it’s worth considering how your target audience is using the app, especially given the broader shift towards using social platforms for entertainment, as opposed to social interaction.

The guide also outlines key planning tips, including a calendar of key dates:

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2023

And more specific notes on how and when to establish your marketing plans:

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2023

TikTok digs even further into this in the latter sections of the guide, with detailed overviews of when to launch key strategic foundations.

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2023

There are also notes on how to use TikTok’s tools specifically, including CapCut, its separate video editing tool.

TikTok also outlines ad optimization strategies, eCommerce solutions, and creative tips:

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2023

There’s a heap to take in, which could go a long way towards helping to maximize your TikTok marketing approach, and improving your results this holiday season.

And again, with so many people now using TikTok as a key entertainment platform, that engagement value is high, and could drive strong response for the right campaigns.

It’s definitely worth a look either way.

You can download TikTok’s full ‘2023 Holiday Marketing Guide’ here (with email sign-up).

