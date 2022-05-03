TikTok Publishes New Guide to Collaborating with Creators on Ad Campaigns

Looking to improve your approach to TikTok marketing?

Partnering with established creators can be a great way to level up your efforts, and to help with this, TikTok has published a new, 25-page guide to working with TikTok creators, which includes notes on how to connect with them, the different tools and options at your disposal for campaign creation, and case study examples on how other brands have seen success with their creator partnership efforts.

You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, the guide provides some key insights as to why you should work with TikTok creators, including stats on ad effectiveness and response when aligned with established users.

There are also more specific insights into how creators can help to improve campaign performance, in various ways.

The guide also includes creative tips and notes to help improve your content approach, improving your understanding of what works, even when working with established creators.

There’s also a range of notes on TikTok’s existing creator connection tools, including Creator Marketplace, TikTok’s hub for showcasing creative talent.

Finally, TikTok also shares a range of case study examples and notes, with complete rundowns of how each brand has used creators to improve their campaign performance.

There are some valuable notes here, and if you’re looking to get into TikTok marketing, it’s worth downloading the guide and having a read through the insights, which could help to refine your creative approach.

And with TikTok now on track to surpass 1.5 billion users in 2022, potentially surpassing Instagram as the second-biggest social media app (I’m not counting YouTube in this), there could well be big opportunities for connection and promotion for your brand.

Thanks for Matt Navarra for sharing the link to the new TikTok guide.