Google Vids adds new AI features

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Google added new capabilities to Google Vids, including higher quality video generation, custom music generation and artificial intelligence-powered avatars that can promote your business.

Google launched Vids in April 2024, touting the app as an “AI-powered video creation app for work.” The tool provides simplified options to generate professional video content, including templates, stock images and script generation tools. Google has added more AI elements to the platform over time, including improved AI image-to-video generation, which it rolled out in August.

Now, Google is adding more options for professional clips.

First, Vids users will be able to export higher quality video content from the platform, created using Google’s latest Veo 3.1 video generation model.

Google said all personal Vids accounts will get 10 free video generations every month, with more available on subscription upgrade.

Google is also adding music generation tools, powered by its latest AI system.

As per Google: “Give your videos energy with a custom soundtrack tailored perfectly to your video’s vibe, powered by our Lyria 3 and Lyria 3 Pro models. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can now generate everything from short 30-second clips to three-minute tracks. Whether you need a catchy, lighthearted tune for a birthday shoutout or an uplifting score for a family vacation reel, you can easily compose an original track that hits all the right notes.”

Finally, Vids users will also be able to use AI-powered characters in their clips.

The option will enable creators to incorporate AI-generated puppets to communicate their video script, with Google also adding interactive tools and consistency elements to ensure these virtual characters remain aligned with each video’s purpose.

“Tweak the fine details of your avatar’s appearance, swap outfits and change backgrounds to match the exact mood of your video, all while keeping their voice and identity consistent,” Google said. “Whether you’re dressing up an avatar to narrate your latest travel vlog, designing a virtual host for a school project or just creating something fun to share with friends, your avatar can always look the part.”

TikTok has been developing the same kinds of virtual characters, using avatar actors that can sell products in the app.

As reported by MIT Technology Review, that approach has proven successful in China, where these virtual characters are used to live-stream on a brand’s behalf 24/7. The approach can often generate thousands of dollars in sales per day.

The evolution of AI tools will no doubt see more of these characters make their way into social media platforms over time, eventually blurring the line between what’s real and what’s not in on-screen personalities.

And now, Google will be able to facilitate the same, taking another step towards their wider adoption.

Google also launched a new Google Vids Screen Recorder Chrome extension, which will enable users to record content from anywhere on the web, while Vids users will also be able to publish their videos directly to YouTube.

All in all, these are some handy tools for professional video content creators.