TikTok Publishes New Playbook for Auto Marketers in the App, Including a Range of General Ad Tips

TikTok may be good at inspiring new meme trends and promoting the latest music. But can it also help automotive marketers sell cars? Are TikTok users open to auto ads, and are they looking for car-related content within the app?

As it turns out, they are, based on the latest insights included in a new, 33-page ‘Auto Playbook 101’ published by the platform.

The guide looks at a range of key engagement trends and case studies – you can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key elements.

First off, TikTok highlights the popularity of auto content in the app, with 60 billion views of car-related content in the first half of 2021.

The guide also outlines key auto trends, including the types of cars TikTok users are most interested in.

The guide also provides an overview of TikTok’s various ad options, with a focus on auto marketers, which could help to guide your process.

There's also, as noted, case studies, as well as example campaign overviews to help maximize your usage of TikTok campaigns.

There are some valuable insights here, even for marketers outside the automotive sector, with more general data on TikTok’s overall audience and key trends.

As well as creative tips:

It’s definitely one of the better TikTok guides I’ve seen, and if you’re interested in getting a better understanding of the platform, and how you can align with key usage shifts and engagement trends, it’s worth taking a look.

You can download TikTok’s ‘Auto Playbook 101’ here.