TikTok Publishes New Report on Key Gaming Content Trends

TikTok has launched a new report which looks at the influence of gaming culture in the app, and the key trends that are driving engagement among TikTok’s gaming community.

And with gaming content driving trillions of views in the app each year, it’s a massive element, which makes it worth digging into, in order to understand how the discussion dictates broader in-app trends, and what that could mean for your campaigns.

You can download the 7-page ‘What’s Next: Gaming Trend Report’ here, but in this post, we’ll look at some of the key notes.

First off, the report looks at the key elements that drive engagement with gaming content in the app, and how brands can tap into these to maximize their promotions.

TikTok then provides examples of each of these principles in action, including notes on how they drive engagement, and related hashtags.

The report also includes actionable tips on each aspect, and how you can apply them in your own TikTok clips.

There’s not a heap of in-depth analysis and insight, but the broader notes provide some valuable perspective on key gaming trends, and how they apply to associated marketing efforts.

And as noted, gaming is indeed a key culture driver in the app.

Earlier this year, TikTok held its inaugural ‘30 Days of Gaming’ event, in which it highlighted some of the top gaming creators and communities in the app, and with over 3 trillion views of gaming related content in the app in 2022 alone, there’s clearly big demand, and big opportunity for gaming-related marketers.

Gaming is arguably the biggest cultural influence online, with most of the best-known creators associated, in some way, with gaming worlds. Gaming content often helps these stars bridge their younger audiences to their older cohort, which is why gaming plays such a key role in mapping the broader online landscape, and why all brands should be monitoring the development of gaming trends and culture, and considering where they might fit.

Which is why this report is particularly valuable, providing insights to help marketers understand the space, and how it plays into the TikTok experience.

You can download TikTok’s full ‘What’s Next Gaming Trend Report’ here, while you can also check out TikTok’s dedicated gaming site.