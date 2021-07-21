x
site logo

TikTok Shares New Data on the Importance of Audio Elements in On-Platform Promotions [Infographic]

Published July 21, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok has underlined the importance of sound in your on-platform promotions, with new research conducted by MRC Data and Flamingo providing insight into how users respond to sound and music within TikTok ads, and what they expect from brands.

As per TikTok:

"Music and sound are TikTok's universal language; they play an integral role in the community's creativity, liveliness, and cultural impact. From working with a culturally relevant musician to create a custom song, or tapping into trending voiceovers and jingles on-platform, music and sound play a major role in how brands share their personalities with the world."

The data definitely highlights some valuable points - for example, when brands feature music in their promotions,  ​68% of TikTok users say that they remember the brand better, while ​58% say they feel a stronger connection to the brand.

Of course, you can't use just any music in your promotional campaigns. TikTok updated its rules around commercial music usage last may, which stopped brands from using popular tracks, referring them instead to its free Commercial Music Library of free clips. But brands can still get specific approval to use certain tracks, or create their own jingles in alignment with TikTok trends.

Either way, there are some interesting notes to consider - check out the study's key findings below. 

TikTok music infographic

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Social Insider on July 19, 2021

    Key Instagram Metrics, and Why They Matter to Your Strategic Approach [Infographic]

    Are you focusing on the right metrics within your Instagram strategy? 

    By Adina Jipa • July 19, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Influence4You becomes the first influencer marketing company to commit to the climate by inv...
    Press Release from
    Influence4You

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Social Insider on July 19, 2021

    Key Instagram Metrics, and Why They Matter to Your Strategic Approach [Infographic]

    Are you focusing on the right metrics within your Instagram strategy? 

    By Adina Jipa • July 19, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • TikTok Shares New Data on the Importance of Audio Elements in On-Platform Promotions [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 21, 2021
  • Clubhouse Moves Out of Invite-Only Beta, Now Open to All Users
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 21, 2021
  • TikTok Adds New Live-Stream Features, Including Live Guests and Q&A Panels
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 20, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.