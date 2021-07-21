TikTok Shares New Data on the Importance of Audio Elements in On-Platform Promotions [Infographic]

TikTok has underlined the importance of sound in your on-platform promotions, with new research conducted by MRC Data and Flamingo providing insight into how users respond to sound and music within TikTok ads, and what they expect from brands.

As per TikTok:

"Music and sound are TikTok's universal language; they play an integral role in the community's creativity, liveliness, and cultural impact. From working with a culturally relevant musician to create a custom song, or tapping into trending voiceovers and jingles on-platform, music and sound play a major role in how brands share their personalities with the world."

The data definitely highlights some valuable points - for example, when brands feature music in their promotions, ​68% of TikTok users say that they remember the brand better, while ​58% say they feel a stronger connection to the brand.

Of course, you can't use just any music in your promotional campaigns. TikTok updated its rules around commercial music usage last may, which stopped brands from using popular tracks, referring them instead to its free Commercial Music Library of free clips. But brands can still get specific approval to use certain tracks, or create their own jingles in alignment with TikTok trends.

Either way, there are some interesting notes to consider - check out the study's key findings below.