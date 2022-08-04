TikTok Shares New Insights into How Gaming Marketers Can Connect with Audiences in the App

TikTok has published a new overview of key gaming content trends and behaviors in the app, and how marketers can tap into the conversation as a means to boost their messaging among its rapidly expanding audience.

As explained by TikTok:

“Gamers from around the world flock to TikTok to create and enjoy gaming content. In fact, more than half of TikTok users watch gaming-related short video content daily. The immersive, full-screen, sound-on short video format lends itself perfectly to sharing gameplay clips, walkthroughs and tutorials, cosplay and other forms of game fandom.”

More than half – that’s a lot of gaming-related engagement in the app. Expanding on this, TikTok also notes that those within its gaming audience follow around 12 business accounts, on average.

In order to tap into this, TikTok advises that brands should look to create an organic persona for their business that aligns with these trends, while also connecting to their own traits and values.

“Think about the elements of your game that align authentically with TikTok’s culture, and then build upon some of those key components to establish a brand personality that stays consistent across your TikTok content.”

TikTok says that brands then need to consider their content approach from this perspective, incorporating in-game footage, company assets, and more, and reforming them into TikTok trends.

“TikTok is all about shared inspiration. Take a look at the For You page, see what's working from other videos, and think how you could apply elements to your own content. You can also use the Trend Intelligence tools in our Creative Center to find trending hashtags, creators, sounds, and more. Consider mixing different types of elements: play with sounds, effects, text overlays and tools to fine-tune your storytelling.”

TikTok also says that behind-the-scenes insights can work well within short-form clips, along with promotions for in-game elements.

Game developers also need to develop a long-term plan of attack, which covers all the various elements in a comprehensive strategy.

These are some valuable notes, which largely apply beyond the gaming realm alone, and it’s worth considering how these tips fit with your TikTok strategy, and how you too can lean into similar gaming-related trends.

Gaming is arguably the key driver of modern pop culture, with the majority of the most popular online identities now having at least some linkage back to the gaming community.

That’s been further solidified in recent years, with the pandemic making game platforms an even more social, connective space, and that enhanced, expanded usage of in-game environments is really the framework of the evolving metaverse push.

As more youngsters spend more time in these digital environments, that establishes more habitual, embedded habits, which will eventually inform how they look to connect in all capacities, professional and recreational, in the next stage.

With this in mind, it’s worth considering the connective value of gaming, for all brands, and whether there may be a way into the broader gaming discussion for your products.

There won’t always be a fit, but as these stats from TikTok show, for those that can find a way in, there are big opportunities in tapping into the ever-expanding gaming conversation.

You can read TikTok’s full ‘Content for Gaming Marketers’ guide here.