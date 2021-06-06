x
TikTok Shares New Insights Into How SMBs are Maximizing Their On-Platform Presence

Published June 6, 2021
TikTok has released the second element of its new 'Behind the Business' series, which provides tips and insights for SMBs that are looking to utilize the platform within their digital marketing approach.

The first part of the series highlighted video tips and techniques to help make your TikTok clips stand out, while this new set takes a more in-depth look at how small business owners are really using TikTok to increase audience connection, and boost their market presence.

The first video, for example, looks at whether TikTok is a fit for your business.

Other videos provide posting best practices and community-building tips, while there's also a collection of direct insights from SMB owners as to what they believe are the true keys to TikTok success.

It's worth checking out the clips, which are all around a minute and a half long, if you have any interest in building a presence on TikTok, or are just wondering what other brands are getting from the platform, and how they're using it.

And while most of the advice is fairly broad, there are some good notes - and the fact that they come from businesses that are actually posting on the platform adds some extra value to the insights shared.

TikTok is still on the rise, and remains at the top of the app store charts, with predictions that it will reach a billion active users at some stage this year. That's why it's the platform that the most SMBs want to learn more about, and if you're in that boat, then this new video series is definitely worth your time.

You can watch all the TikTok 'Behind the Business' videos here.

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

