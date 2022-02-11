TikTok Shares New Insights into the Impact of TikTok Clips in the Purchase Journey [Infopgraphic]

TikTok has published a new report which provides fresh insights into the role that its platform plays in the evolving path to purchase, and how TikTok clips can change the way that brands and consumers interact.

As explained by TikTok:

“By listening to the TikTok community, we meet users where they want to be met, and it's not in the funnel. Rather, it is an infinite loop with no start or end point, and it empowers brands to establish more meaningful relationships with consumers that result in communities of brand loyalists, repeat purchases, and greater spending.”

Digging into this, TikTok commissioned Material to conduct a new study of TikTok users, and get their insights into shopping and advertising via TikTok clips.

Among their key findings:

49% of TikTok users say that the app is a good place to discover something new

44% discover products from videos posted by brands

1 in 4 respondents have tagged a brand in a post

Some interesting notes – you can read a full overview of the Material/TikTok brand study here, or check out the infographic overview below.