TikTok Shares New Tips on How to Maximize Content Performance in the App

TikTok has provided some new notes on how to maximize your TikTok content performance, which are fairly broad, in general, but could be handy in mapping out your platform strategy.

As you can see here, in a new post on the TikTok Business blog, TikTok has shared some basic guide notes on creating effective TikTok clips.

As per TikTok:

“While there are endless ways to create a "good" TikTok video, finding your brand's unique voice and direction is what will ultimately set you apart, and the rules are just tips and tricks to get you there.”

In combination with past advice from TikTok’s team, the notes could help you formulate a better strategy.

Back in 2020, TikTok also provided some more in-depth pointers on how to boost the performance of your content:

Go vertical - Vertical videos perform best in the app

Consider overall stats, don't focus on Likes - TikTok says that creators should take note of high-level trends within their analytics, rather than focusing on likes or comments

Recency is a factor – TikTok’s 'For You' feed recommendations generally pull from videos posted within the last 90 days, while most newly uploaded videos reach their engagement peak soon after they've been published. Given this, uploading new, fresh content regularly will increase the overall performance of your channel

Posting more won't impact reach – That said, the amount of videos that you post doesn’t impact how your content is recommended in the For You feed, overall, so while individual videos could see higher reach based on recency, your channel won’t get more exposure simply because you post more often

Keep people watching - Watch time is also a key factors for TikTok’s recommendations – i.e. keep more people watching your content for longer and your videos will see more reach, as TikTok will take this as a measure of interest

Also, a key note on hashtags – while you should consider adding relevant hashtags to your TikTok clips, and you can research the most relevant and popular tags by searching in the app (where TikTok includes stats on related tags and overall tag use), adding hashtags like #FYP, #ForYou, and #ForYouPage won't help you get more views.

"Hashtags like #FYP, #ForYou, and #ForYouPage work just like all other hashtags on TikTok, so adding these to your caption won’t necessarily improve your chances of getting on someone’s For You feed. Instead, we recommend using the space in your caption to add context to your video along with hashtags that are relevant to your content."

So relevant tags = good, irrelevant = not much help.

In addition to these functional tips, TikTok has also included some stats on how users engage with brands in the app, and how they view collaborations between brands and creators.

Some valuable notes to consider – TikTok’s also included a range of links to its various creator assistance tools and resources, which could help in developing your marketing approach.

You can check out TikTok’s full post here.