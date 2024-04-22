TikTok Launches STEM Content Competition to Encourage Education

Coinciding with Earth Day (April 22nd), TikTok has announced a new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) content competition in the app, which is designed to give parents and students the chance to showcase their knowledge of STEM-related topics.

As outlined in the video clip, users will be able to participate in TikTok’s STEM challenge by submitting their own STEM communication video to TikTok's STEM feed, by using the hashtag #STEMTok

There are no specific parameters, with TikTok’s judging panel deciding the winners based on the noted requirements in the clip, as well as overall entertainment value. The chosen winners will take home a Google Pixel device.

TikTok has been looking to encourage more education-based content, as a means to boost the broader value and utility of the app. which might also help in its current battle against a proposed sell-off ruling. If TikTok’s able to underline its broader value to the U.S., beyond just entertainment, that could help to improve its pitch to Senators, whom it’s encouraging to vote against the bill.

TikTok initially launched its STEM feed for U.S. users last March, while it expanded the same to European users just this month.

The focus on educational content is also interesting in the context of Douyin, the Chinese version of the app, which has put special emphasis on promoting more positive, educational content to youngsters, as opposed to the dancing and prank videos that often fill TikTok user feeds.

On Douyin, positive, inspirational topics, like Positive Energy and Knowledge Sharing, get the most promotion and reach in the app.

That’s actually part of the Chinese Government’s push to manage what young people see, with the idea being that by promoting more positive trends, that will drive young people to aspire to more beneficial and important elements, via Douyin trends.

Maybe, TikTok’s looking to implement the same in Western regions as well, as a means to improve its standing with regulators.

It seems like a positive addition to the overall TikTok ecosystem either way.

I mean, I doubt it’s going to sway many U.S. senators, but it’s a good initiative regardless.

TikTok’s STEM competition begins today, and will finish on May 31st.