TikTok Teams Up with MTV for New 'Trending: VMA' Awards

Published Sept. 8, 2021
TikTok is looking to further solidify its broader cultural presence by linking up with MTVs VMAs to launch a new, dedicated set of awards that will be voted on by TikTok users exclusively.

TikTok VMAs

The new TikTok ‘Trending: VMA’ awards will aim to “celebrate the creators and artists driving music trends and culture”.

As explained by TikTok:

“Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites in categories like Best Breakthrough Song, Best Audio Mashup, and Best Artist x Creator Collab exclusively on TikTok.”

Various TikTok-popular tracks and artists will be in the running, which will no doubt prompt high engagement amongst users as they rush to support their favorite stars in the app.

MTV will live-stream the official “Trending: VMAs” award celebration from its TikTok account on September 10th, which will include artist performances and special guest presenters.

TikTok has fast become a key platform for musicians, with the rising popularity of the app helping to boost exposure. And with music being a key element of many platform trends, it can offer massive reach potential if your song ends up hitting the right notes.

Indeed, one of TikTok’s most popular viral clips, which features user @DoggFace riding his skateboard down the street, with Fleetwood Mac as his backing track, resulted in Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album 'Rumors' returning to the top 10 on the Billboard chart last year, purely driven by TikTok popularity.

Many other popular musicians are now also working to align with TikTok trends, and even updating the names of their songs to better connect with how users are engaging with their music.

Given this, it makes sense for both TikTok and MTV to integrate with these trends, in order to boost both of their respective cultural capital - and as noted, it does seem likely that the ‘Trending: VMA’ event will prove popular, and will help generate even more interest in the app.

Fans can vote for the nominees in the Trending: VMA Awards here.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

  story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

