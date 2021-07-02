TikTok Will Enable All Users Make Longer Videos

TikTok has been experimenting with letting creators around the world post videos up to three minutes long and is now extending the option for all users in the upcoming weeks.

I’m sure everyone has come across a story on TikTok that extends over multiple videos by now. Sometimes the story or tutorial doesn’t even have that much left for part two, but the current 30 seconds to one minute format forces creators to get creative with their content. With the longer format becoming available for all users in the upcoming weeks, they no longer have to worry about condensing longer stories or chopping them up into multiple videos. Users will be notified when the three-minute option has been added to their toolbox.