How To Train ChatGPT To Write In Your Brand’s Tone of Voice [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your ChatGPT output? Want to train it to write in a more unique tone of voice, in order to better suit your branding?

The Creative Marketer shares his ChatGPT prompt tips in this infographic. To enact these, add "Write like [INSERT CHARACTER]" at the start of your ChatGPT instructions.

TCM breaks things down into the following categories:

Innocent

Sage

Explorer

Ruler

Creator

Caregiver

Lover

Hero

Everyman

Magician

Jester

Outlaw

Check out the infographic for more information.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.