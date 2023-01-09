Twitter Adds ‘Hashfetti’ Effect to Branded Hashtag Campaigns

Here’s a small, but potentially interesting new Twitter update that you could see (literally) floating around in the app.

SO EXCITED to finally ship my Twitter Hack Week project… hashfetti! ✨

Tap the hashtag #LVxYayoiKusama to try it out.

Then, keep on reading for a bit of backstory… pic.twitter.com/P12RdByqLG — Leah Culver (@leahculver) January 5, 2023

As you can see in this example, Twitter has added a new element to its branded hashtag experience which will see the screen flooded with the respective graphic when users tap the branded tag.

Which isn’t a major update, but it could add a new level of interaction, which could make its ‘hashmoji’ campaigns more enticing.

The project was developed last year - as explained by Twitter’s Leah Culver:

“For Hack Week 2022, [we] assembled a team to build a fun feature for Twitter advertisers as an upsell to branded hashtags… and we won. Shipping this feature would only take a week of engineering work and so I was certain we would be able get it done… and yeah, that didn’t happen. We got a lot of “NO” for not very good reasons. When Elon Musk took over at Twitter, we saw our chance.”

Again, it’s not a major change, but with branded hashtags already helping to drive improved campaign response, it could be another element to enhance resonance, and make your promotions stand out in the app.

Either way, it’s another consideration for your tweet promotions, and building a more engaging brand experience in the app.