Twitter Adds Indian Payment Provider Razorpay to Tip Jar Options

Published June 24, 2021
As Indian tech adoption continues to accelerate, every digital platform is looking for ways to establish a firmer foothold in the Indian market, and boost usage among India's 1.4 billion citizens

The region offers huge potential for the platforms that catch on, and a big part of this is the rising creator economy, and providing incentive to keep to influencers posting to their apps.

Which is where Twitter is looking with this new addition - this week, Twitter has added support for Indian payments company Razorpay into its Tip Jar option on user profiles, giving Indian users more ways to integrate payments in the app.

Twitter Razorpay

As you can see here, in addition to the existing payment providers, users who have access to Twitter's Tip Jap option will now also be able to select Razorpay, broadening the capacity for facilitating payments in the region.

As explained by Twitter:

"By integrating Razorpay, we're hoping to provide people in India with a simple and secure way to send money as a token of appreciation or as a gift. Tip Jar is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil."

But it's not available to everyone just yet. Twitter's Tip Jar, which it launched last month, is still only available to a limited test group, including selected creators, journalists, public figures and community leaders. But all users can send tips to applicable accounts, on both Twitter for iOS and Android - so while not everyone is able to monetize their Twitter audience via the option as yet, for those that can, it does open up significant opportunity.

India is currently Twitter's third-largest user market, behind the US and Japan, and with Indian creators looking for new opportunities, sparked by the popularity of TikTok and other social apps, and emerging from the impacts of the pandemic, now is the right time for the platform to add new features that align with these trends.

Twitter also notes that its Tip Jar is now accessible within Spaces on Android, while a broader roll-out of the option is coming soon. 

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Media Updates

