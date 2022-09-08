Twitter Announces New Business Marketing Workshop Series to Help Improve Your Tweet Strategy

This could be helpful – Twitter has announced a new series of free ‘Twitter Flight School’ workshops, which will provide in-depth, expert insights into how to set up your business for success in the app.

The new workshops will focus on two areas:

‘How to Establish Your Business on Twitter’ will look at how to make best use of Twitter’s more recent business additions, including Professional Profiles, Shops, etc.:

“Our “How to Establish Your Business on Twitter” workshop will teach you how Twitter for Professionals features can help you to grow your business, how to activate an appropriate spotlight for your business and how to tweet confidently and engage with your audience”

The second session, ‘Get Holiday Ready on Twitter’, will look more specifically at holiday marketing trends in the app, and how you can tap into them to maximize your Christmas sales push.

The sessions will be run by Twitter Product Marketing Manager Morgan Cornelius, who will go over all the core basics of how to maximize your Twitter business presence with these new tools and tips.

It could be just the refresher you need heading into the holiday period – you can sign up for any of the upcoming sessions here.