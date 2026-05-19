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X pitches advertisers on rising opportunities in the app

Published May 19, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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X is making a renewed pitch to advertisers as it seeks to boost its revenue intake, with the company looking to sell marketers on the advances that it’s made in ad targeting, powered by its advanced artificial intelligence models to drive improved response.

As reported by Digiday, X is hoping to entice advertisers with its advanced ad targeting process, which the company announced last month. X said its ad platform has undergone the biggest update in the company’s history, with its targeting process now better able to understand and contextualize user behavior, driving better targeting, and improved results for campaigns.

According to Digiday, aside from its AI advances, X is also pitching advertisers on the value of the X audience, with its data showing that X users are generally within higher income brackets than users of other social apps.

X audience activity

As per X’s overview, X told potential advertisers that its 18-24 year-old audience reach is rising, while it also has a strong presence among older social media users. X users also have an average household income above $90K, which is 10% higher than the U.S. average.

X has also outlined the most discussed topics in the app for 2025, which, in order, were:

  • Sports
  • Movies and entertainment
  • Politics
  • Gaming
  • Technology
  • Cryptocurrency

Sports have long been the most discussed topic in the app, with X remaining a key destination for live event discussion, and sports fans continuing to rely on the app for updates and community engagement around their favorite teams.

Though there has been some rearrangement in X’s other key discussion topics, with gaming dropping down the list, and politics rising, versus the top topics of conversation in the app in 2024.

The shuffling of popular topics reflects the changing focus of the app, and the shifting audience demographics, as X loses audience momentum in some areas.

Overall, X’s audience has seemingly been in decline of late, based on its EU DSA disclosure data, which shows that usage of the app in Europe was down 15% in the second half of 2025. That’s only one region, of course, and X is far more popular in the U.S. and Japan. But as a trend note, the EU usage data could reflect a broader shift away from the app, which would also have an impact on topical relevance, and its overall value as a promotional tool.

But then again, if X’s improved ad targeting process works as well as X is suggesting, even smaller, more niche audience reach could be valuable, based on the capacity for X to display ads to just the right users who are more likely to engage. 

Either way, X’s latest pitch provides some additional insight into X’s audience and key topics of engagement, along with its advanced AI targeting, which could prompt more ad partners to look its way.

Filed Under: X (Twitter)

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