Twitter Publishes New Industry Trend Reports Based on Rising Areas of Tweet Engagement

Twitter has published a new range of industry reports, based on rising trends, in order to provide more context as to the key elements of focus among its userbase in each sector.

The new trend reports, which Twitter’s collectively calling its ‘Birdseye Report’, were compiled by Twitter data partners, including Hootsuite, Meltwater, Sprinklr and more. Each partner took on a specific element of expanded Twitter conversation, giving each discussion and industry dedicated focus, providing in-depth insight into the latest key shifts in the app.

You can download all the Birdseye Reports here, but in this post, we’ll look at some of the key highlights.

First off, the reports are based on a range of key tweet trends over the past year.

Those trends include:

Digital First - Digital Ethics, Cyber Individuality and Metaverse dominated the technology conversation on Twitter

The Crypto Craze - “Crypto” mentions on Twitter increased 549% in 2021

Future of Sports - Tweets around the metaverse + sports rose 6,024%

Bring the Sweets Back - Conversations around nostalgia for sweets, chocolate and candy grew 55% between January and October 2021

Mental Health Matters - Monthly “mental health” mentions from 2019 to 2021 on Twitter grew 44.7%

As you can see here, you can select the specific sector report you want to read, all of which are available via email sign-up - though you can select not to have Twitter or the providing company contact you as a result of your interest.

Each report covers the top trends in each sector, based on tweet discussion, which points to rising areas of opportunity and focus for your tweet marketing.

As you can see here, the reports include both broad trend results, like these, highlighting bigger shifts in each sector, as well as more specific tweet engagement shifts, relative to key focus elements.

Those insights could help to shape your marketing approach, while each report also includes a range of more in-depth pointers and data points to help guide your understanding of what the Twitter audiences is most interested in.

There are also demographic insights:

As well as summary points for each, helping to ensure marketers can make the most of each report:

There's a heap of great insight here, and if you're working in any of the highlighted sectors, and are looking to improve your Twitter approach, it's definitely worth downloading the data and checking out the findings.

Even if you're not looking to improve your Twitter strategy, it's likely worth getting access to the insights and seeing what people are most interested in for each segment.

You can download all the Twitter Birdseye reports here.