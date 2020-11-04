Twitter Releases Events Calendar for November to Assist with Strategic Planning

While 2020 hasn't played out as anybody would have planned, or hoped for, there are still various opportunities for seasonal and event tie-ins that can help boost your promotions, especially coming into the last two months of the year.

And while Twitter's monthly event calendars are looking a little less full as a result of COVID-19, they are still worth noting, as they could highlight potential tie-ins for your promotions that you hadn't considered, or simply serve as a reminder as to how close certain dates and events are getting.

This month, we've got Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Diwali to consider, along with World Kindness Day, which could be a bigger point of focus in 2020.

Here's Twitter's revised November events calendar to keep you on track.

The updated calendar - revised from the original version Twitter published last December - has been published on Twitter's 2020 Christmas Hub, which also includes a range of other tips and resources to help businesses plan out their campaigns heading into the end of the year. The hub includes downloadable guides, links to relevant courses and webinars around Twitter ads - worth a look for those seeking to maximize their Q4 push.

And also worth noting, while the election is the key focus right now, Christmas is only 50 days away.

Now's the time to get the final elements of your campaigns in place.