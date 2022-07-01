Twitter Shares Ads Best Practices to Help Refine Your Tweet Marketing Approach [Infographic]

Looking for ways to optimize your Twitter marketing approach, and make the most out of your brand tweeting efforts?

This will help – among its various resources and tools, Twitter has a dedicated section on Twitter Ads Best Practices, which provides a range of tips on how to optimize your marketing tweets, based on case studies and data insights from past campaigns.

Twitter’s overview includes notes on tweet copy, images, video and more to help refine your Twitter outreach. And while you may already feel confident that you have a good grasp on the tweet process, it’s worth looking over Twitter’s pointers to ensure that there’s nothing you’ve missed or overlooked.

You can read Twitter’s full Ads Best Practices overview here, or check out the infographic listing below.