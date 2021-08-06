x
Twitter Shares Insights into the Rising K-pop Discussion on the Platform [Infographic]

Published Aug. 6, 2021
Whether you like it or not, whether you know about it or not, K-pop is a huge topic on Twitter, with the platform now a key network for K-pop fans.

In fact, K-pop is so huge that it's the dominant topic of discussion in the app.

As explained by Twitter:

"K-pop continues to dominate the conversation on Twitter globally, even during unprecedented times. Fans turn to Twitter to connect with their favorite K-pop artists and the #KpopTwitter community around the world. In the recent year between the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, there were 7.5 billion Tweets about K-pop, setting yet another record for the most number of Tweets annually related to K-pop."

For context, Twitter also recently shared that the gaming discussion on the platform reached a new high in 2020, at 2 billion total tweets

So the Twitter gaming discussion, which is huge in itself, equates to just over a quarter of the total K-pop tweets. It's hard to get your head around just how significant the K-pop Twitter community actually is.

That also provides some further insight as to how K-pop tweeters have been able to quash the impact of various racist and controversial hashtag movements, by flooding them with K-pop related tweets instead. 

Indeed, the K-pop movement is strong, and potentially at its strongest in the fast-moving tweet feed.

To provide some more insight on this, Twitter recently published this collection of K-pop Twitter insights. Respect the K-pop community.

Twitter K-pop trends

