Twitter Shares New Insights into Key Trends Leading into the Holiday Season [Infographic]

It might feel like March was only a few weeks back, but Christmas is now only 42 days away, and that means that brands need to ensure they have plans in place to maximize the holiday shopping season, and their subsequent sales performance, after a highly disrupted 2020.

This week, Twitter has provided some new insights to help. Looking at the latest trend data, Twitter has shared some new info on emerging consumer trends and habits, which could play into your on-platform efforts over the coming weeks.

The key note here could be on trending gifts - as noted by Twitter:

"Frivolous is out, practical is in. All this time at home has given people a new appreciation for the simple things. Comfy clothes, a classic album, something for the kitchen - that’s the hot wish list."

There are also notes on the rise of eCommerce, new habits, and evolving traditions that could hold beyond the pandemic.

Check out Twitter's latest conversation insights below.