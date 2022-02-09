Twitter Shares New Insights into What Users Want to See from Brands via Tweet [Infographic]

What should your brand be posting about on Twitter, and how can you maximize connection with your audience?

There’s no right answer to this, as it will vary from business to business, but there are some overall guidance notes that you can take from Twitter users, which could help to shape a more effective approach for your efforts.

That’s the focus of Twitter’s latest research report, for which, Twitter spoke to 2,000 of its users to glean more insight into what they like, and don’t like to see, from brands.

As explained by Twitter:

“Now more than ever, it’s important for brands to understand how and when people want them to show up in the public conversation. That’s why the brand strategy experts at Twitter Next conducted first-of-its-kind research about people’s attitudes on Twitter - analyzing thousands of Tweets from the world’s most iconic brands and conducting tests and surveys in eight countries - and what that means for the evolution of brand behavior.”

Could be some valuable pointers for your tweet approach – you can check out Twitter’s full report here, or take a look at the key notes in the below infographic summary.