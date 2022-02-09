site logo

Twitter Shares New Insights into What Users Want to See from Brands via Tweet [Infographic]

Published Feb. 9, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

What should your brand be posting about on Twitter, and how can you maximize connection with your audience?

There’s no right answer to this, as it will vary from business to business, but there are some overall guidance notes that you can take from Twitter users, which could help to shape a more effective approach for your efforts.

That’s the focus of Twitter’s latest research report, for which, Twitter spoke to 2,000 of its users to glean more insight into what they like, and don’t like to see, from brands.

As explained by Twitter:

“Now more than ever, it’s important for brands to understand how and when people want them to show up in the public conversation. That’s why the brand strategy experts at Twitter Next conducted first-of-its-kind research about people’s attitudes on Twitter - analyzing thousands of Tweets from the world’s most iconic brands and conducting tests and surveys in eight countries - and what that means for the evolution of brand behavior.”

Could be some valuable pointers for your tweet approach – you can check out Twitter’s full report here, or take a look at the key notes in the below infographic summary. 

Twitter brand response survey

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Top Instagram influencers in the USA by follower growth, 2021
From trendHERO
February 04, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.