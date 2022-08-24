Twitter Shares New Insights on World Cup Engagement Leading into the Event [Infographic]

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now less than 90 days away, and the hype is growing, especially in Europe, where the tournament will be a central focus for millions of people throughout its duration.

Or at least until your team gets eliminated from contention.

And within this, Twitter says that brands should consider their opportunities, with several businesses gaining major traction on the back of England’s recent win at the Women’s Euro event.

With that fresh in mind, Twitter advises brands to consider their World Cup tie-in potential, and it’s shared a new set of data points to underline this, including notes on overall engagement, related interests, and more.

You can check out Twitter’s latest overview here, or take a look at the infographic below.