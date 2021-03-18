x
site logo

Twitter Tests New Option to View YouTube Clips In-Stream

Author

By

Published

March 18, 2021

This is a good update.

Today, Twitter has announced that it's launching a new test on iOS that will enable users to play YouTube clips in-stream.

Twitter's lack of support for YouTube playback is one of the more annoying link issues on the platform, with the clips sometimes playing in-stream, but more often coming up as a clickable URL, which the user then has to tap through to YouTube to view.

Providing a way to view YouTube clips, and stay with the surrounding discussion on Twitter, could be a great way to boost engagement, which could also have benefit for both YouTube and Twitter combined.

YouTube has faced various challenges in how it deals with direct video engagement, particularly around problematic comments. Back in 2019, YouTube started hiding comments on videos, while it also deactivated all comments on videos that feature minors in order to address concerns.

By providing stronger integration with Twitter, YouTube may be able to glean more benefits from related discussion without having to deal with problematic comments on the videos themselves, which may provide some moderation benefit for the platform (while also keeping those comments more contained within specific communities via tweet).

And there could be more coming. In addition to this, Twitter is also investigating ways to enable Instagram embedding within tweets.

That would open up more ways to share content with your Twitter audience. These are not major, functional issues as such, but small annoyances like this can create user friction, which can push people away.

By eliminating these small gripes, Twitter could stand to see significant benefit.

The YouTube sharing test is now underway with a small group of users on iOS. 

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Branex on March 16, 2021

    Everything Brands Need to Know About Clubhouse [Infographic]

    Clubhouse is the trending social app of the moment - but is it a viable channel for brands?

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 15, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Facebook and The Recycling Partnership Launch Free Digital Tool, Online Community to Boost E...
    Press Release from The Recycling Partnership
    Instars Launches New Influencers Program With Token Grants
    Press Release from Instars
    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    Evocalize Included in Facebook’s Top Provider Initiative for Real Estate
    Press Release from
    Evocalize
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Branex on March 16, 2021

    Everything Brands Need to Know About Clubhouse [Infographic]

    Clubhouse is the trending social app of the moment - but is it a viable channel for brands?

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 15, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Facebook Expands Support for Physical Security Keys to Mobile Devices
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 18, 2021
  • Twitter Tests New Option to View YouTube Clips In-Stream
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 18, 2021
  • Facebook Previews Next Gen Digital Control for AR, Which Responds to Muscle Commands
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 18, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.