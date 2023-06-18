Twitter’s New ‘Highlights’ Tab is Now Available to Twitter Blue Subscrbers

After testing it out over the past month, Twitter has now rolled out a new tweet highlights tab for Twitter Blue subscribers in the app, which enables paying users to showcase their best tweets via a new, dedicated feed on their Twitter profile.

As you can see in these example screens, shared by DogeDesigner, Blue users are now able to add any of their tweets to their Highlights tab, by selecting the ‘Add/Remove from Highlights’ option from the three dots menu at the top right of the tweet (note, you’ll also see this option if you’re not subscribed to Twitter Blue, but selecting the ‘Add’ option will divert you to the sign-up process).

Once you’ve added a tweet, it will then be listed in among any other Highlight tweets in the new feed, which will only appear on your profile once you’ve added your first Highlight.

It could be a good way to present examples of your best content, in order to win over potential subscribers, for example, or just to showcase your knowledge/sense of humor, etc.

The option was initially spotted in testing early last month, with selected users getting access in recent weeks. Now, all Twitter Blue subscribers can add a feed of their best tweets – which could have some promotional and connective value, though how much benefit it’ll actually provide is hard to say.

Previous analysis has shown that the vast majority of Twitter interactions happen in feed, with few users actually tapping through to another users’ profile. That being the case, there may not be a huge amount of additional benefit in adding this to your profile - but again, it could be another way to win over potential followers, and highlight how clever and great your tweets are.

And for brands, it could also act as a product showcase, of sorts, by highlighting tweets that spotlight your products, or maybe customer endorsements (via Quote tweets), reviews, etc.

There’s a range of options to consider, and if you are subscribed, it’s likely worth trying it out, as an additional element in your promotions in the app.

It’s unlikely, I would think, to be a big engagement driver, but if the option is there, you may as well use it.