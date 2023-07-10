Twitter’s New Job Listings Option Looks Close to Launch

Twitter’s new job listings are slowly being rolled out to Verified Organizations in the app, with some businesses now able to post job openings direct to their Twitter profile.

As you can see in this example, Workweek was recently given access to the new Twitter job posting feature, which enables the company to post vacant roles in a separate tab on its Twitter profile.

Workweek CEO Adam Ryan says that the job listing feature is included in the $1,000 per month Verified for Organizations package, as another perk of the corporate verification offering. It’s not listed as an official feature on Twitter’s Verified Organizations page as yet, but live testing suggests that it is likely close to launch, with Workweek among the first brands to get access to the new element.

Twitter’s been developing its job listings option over the past few months, following the acquisition of job-matching start-up Laskie, which was the company’s first acquisition since Elon Musk purchased the app.

Elon himself has alluded to creating a LinkedIn competitor, as part of his broader vision for the platform, which could also eventually include more video elements, in-stream payments, dating profiles, and more, all built into the Twitter experience.

That aligns with Elon’s ‘everything app’ plan, with Twitter set to facilitate more and more types of interactions and processes, offering enhanced utility. The hope, then, is that more users will come to rely on Twitter as their key app of choice, which will then facilitate more growth opportunities, more engagement, more ad sales, etc.

It’s early stages right now, with Twitter 2.0 still establishing the framework of this new offering. But eventually, that’s Elon’s grand plan, with job posts being another element within this broader scope.

Twitter’s already developed the full back-end process for job listings, which will enable businesses to link interested users back to an application page on their website, or via a third-party provider.

That could open up new opportunities – and as Workweek notes, it already hires many of its staff from Twitter connection anyway, so it could be a valuable, practical addition for many organizations.

The only real catch is the cost, with Twitter limiting the option to Verified Organizations. But then again, Twitter’s also allocating gold checkmarks ‘for free’ to advertisers that spend over a certain threshold on Twitter ads each month, so there’s likely to be a lot of big brands that’ll have access to the option over the coming months.

Twitter hasn’t announced an official launch timeline for its job posting feature, but it looks set to be launched sometime soon.