x
site logo

Twitter's Testing New Vocal Effects Options for Spaces, Which Could Help to Reduce Speaker Anxiety

Published July 22, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

If you're like everyone, you don't particularly enjoy hearing your own voice in recordings and playback.

You always sound more nasal, higher-pitched - the voice you hear inside your head, which resonates around your bones and muscles, will always sound different to the one that you project. You just don't know about it till you hear it played back, and that, for many, can be jarring, and can even make some hesitant to take part in interviews, or in more recent times, audio chats.

Which is where this might come in handy - Twitter is currently experimenting with a new set of voice-changing options for Twitter Spaces, which would enable you to filter your voice through a range of effects.

Twitter audio changer

As you can see in this option, posted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, the new 'Voice Transformer' tool would provide a range of different vocal effect filters for you to change how you sound in the app.

Twitter's Danny Singh later confirmed the test, and posted this example of the effects in action.

Some people won't see any need for these tools, of course, but others may like having the ability to change how they sound, for various reasons, while it could also be handy for audio plays and dramatic readings, with the capacity for a single person to perform multiple characters, or to invite other readers into roles through the use of a specific filter.

That could open up new engagement options in Spaces, which is gaining traction among Twitter users, and is set to become a bigger focus for the app, with a dedicated tab on the way, and higher priority for Spaces via the top of timeline display.

Last week, Twitter announced that it would be retiring its Stories-like Fleets option next month, but the top of feed bubbles will remain, and will revert to highlighting Spaces exclusively. That, along with the tab, underlines the potential that Twitter sees in audio tools, and functional additions like this could help to expand inclusivity and boost user interest in the option.

It could also be used to disguise people in rooms, which may have unintended impacts, and it could additionally be used in a negative, bullying way. But it's an interesting experiment, with significant potential value, and Twitter will likely launch a live test to get a measure on user response in the near future.

Audio tools are having something of a renaissance, with the rise of Clubhouse sparking a new wave of audio options in all the major apps, and TikTok making music and sound a key focus, shifting away from the traditional 'audio off' approach for most social apps. Facebook has also launched Soundmojis for Messenger, and is working on a new Soundbites option for sharing audio clips. 

Given this, Twitter's sound filters also align with that shift, and again, it could be a hugely valuable option that helps more users feel comfortable joining Spaces chats.

So, soon you won't have to worry about sounding flat in Spaces - you can just add a megaphone voice filter and become Oz behind your own curtain. Or a bee. Or whatever you may choose. 

It seems like an interesting addition - we'll keep you updated on any progress.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Clubhouse on July 22, 2021

    Clubhouse Moves Out of Invite-Only Beta, Now Open to All Users

    The app is now open to everyone who downloads it, greatly expanding its reach potential.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 21, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Influence4You becomes the first influencer marketing company to commit to the climate by inv...
    Press Release from
    Influence4You

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Clubhouse on July 22, 2021

    Clubhouse Moves Out of Invite-Only Beta, Now Open to All Users

    The app is now open to everyone who downloads it, greatly expanding its reach potential.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 21, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Twitter Posts Steady Increases in Users and Revenue for Q2, with Good Growth in Ad Spend
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 22, 2021
  • Twitter's Testing New Vocal Effects Options for Spaces, Which Could Help to Reduce Speaker Anxiety
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 22, 2021
  • Facebook Adds New Emoji Search Options in Messenger, Space Jam Chat Theme
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 22, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.