UK officials propose overnight social media blackout for teens

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U.K. officials are considering another element within the nation’s proposed teenage social media restrictions, which would see teens aged 16 and 17 cut off from social media platforms overnight.

The U.K. government recently announced its plan to ban teenagers from social media apps, with proposed restrictions designed to restrict children aged under 16 from accessing major social platforms and livestreaming.

This additional element addresses expanded concerns about social media addiction and overuse by blacking out social media use during late-night hours.

As reported by Reuters: “Affected users would be blocked from using ⁠the apps between midnight and 6 a.m. unless they change the default setting."

Ideally, it would be more complex than simply switching from the default settings, but conceptually, this is how the system would function.

"Features designed to ​keep users scrolling would also be switched off by default," Reuters said, which presumably relates to algorithmic recommendations, another element that’s currently under investigation by U.K. authorities.

Conceptually, this social media curfew could help to address concerns with social media overuse, while also encouraging young users to take breaks, in order to get the rest they need to end each day.

But as with all of these proposals, actually policing these measures will be a challenge, as tech-savvy teens know all the side doors, and are generally able to avoid existing measures designed to keep them out of social media apps.

In Australia, for example, which has now had its under-16 social media ban in effect for six months, initial data suggests that 70% of underage users are still accessing social media apps, and have faced limited challenge in conquering age-checking systems.

Part of the problem in that case is that Australian authorities haven’t mandated an official age-checking solution, and instead put the onus on social media platforms to use their own judgment.

But the platforms have little incentive to reduce teen usage. Sure, they could face fines and penalties from local authorities. But those can likely be defended by the platforms claiming to have undertaken their best efforts to lock teens out.

Essentially, without an effective age-checking solution, the rules as stated mean nothing. Furthermore, without a definitive set of parameters outlining what the expectation should be, enforcement of teen social media bans is going to be difficult.

While U.K. authorities want to address potential failures in enforcement, the BBC also reported that the current regulations do not include restrictions on VPN use, another potential vector for avoidance.

In addition, the evidence is not conclusive regarding any potential harms caused by social media apps. Indeed, many researchers have found that the connective capacity and messaging tools available outweigh potential harms, which would mean that banning social media apps for teens may not improve their mental health.

Nonetheless, more regions are exploring these bans, and the U.K. proposal to cut off teens overnight could help to address potential social media overuse.