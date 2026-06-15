UK outlines plans for teen social media ban

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The U.K. government announced its plan to ban teenagers from social media apps. Its restrictions go further than other regions by not only cutting off children under 16 from major social platforms, but also from live-streaming, among other measures.

U.K. authorities have been debating the best way forward regarding a potential teen social media ban in the region for some time, with the concept receiving widespread support from parents.

Now, the U.K. government has outlined its official implementation plan. That plan is expected to be passed before Christmas and go into effect in the second quarter of 2027.

As per the U.K. government: “Children will be given back their childhoods thanks to government action to ban social media platforms from offering services to under-16s, with less time for scrolling and more time for play.”

The U.K. social media restrictions will use a similar model to Australia, and will see Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X all banned for teens under the age of 16. The government said that it does not intend to include messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal in its social media ban.

U.K. authorities also said they are planning to implement “world-leading blocks on harmful functions,” including “livestreaming and stranger communication with children for under-16s.”

“These restrictions — which together with the ban go further than any other country — will apply to a wider range of online services, including on gaming sites,” the U.K. government said.

The new rules will have a major impact on all social platforms, in enacting tougher rules and penalties for failing to keep young teens off of their apps.

But then again, with the U.K. following Australia’s model, including in regards to the actual implementation of such restrictions, it seems unlikely that these new rules are going to have the intended impact.

The main flaw here lies in enforcing these restrictions and ensuring that teens are actually locked out of social apps.

In Australia, the government’s own research has confirmed that, despite its under-16 restrictions, which were implemented in December 2024, most underage teens are still accessing social media apps.

U.K authorities have noted this, and said they have vowed to “learn the lessons from Australia’s experience.”

“Ofcom will conduct a rapid study on what is effective age assurance for verifying whether someone is over 16,” the U.K. government said. “The Secretary of State has also written to the new Chair of Ofcom to ask for an urgent review of Ofcom’s enforcement capabilities with a clear enforcement strategy to be published as soon as possible.”

The idea is that this will ensure that U.K. authorities write into law more effective age assurance measures to ensure compliance.

But as Antigone Davis, head of global safety at Meta, recently said, the current proposals for age checking fail to address the reality of actually enforcing age verification. That’s because the onus is currently placed on platforms, which use a range of approaches to verify user ages.

Davis said that has been the failing of Australia’s approach.

As Davis explained: “Because the [Australian] policy was introduced without an established, privacy-preserving method for age verification, it has led to the unintended consequences safety experts feared: reports of teens bypassing inconsistent age checks, circumventing restrictions, and migrating to unmonitored apps and gaming sites that fall outside the scope of the ban.”

These remain significant concerns for this new proposal as well, with U.K. authorities pointing to specific platforms, and referring to Australia’s approach as their guide.

That approach could lead to the same flaws as Australia’s system, which is not restricting many teens from accessing social apps.

Maybe U.K. authorities will come up with a more stringent process on this front. But many of the issues here stem from enacting platform-by-platform measures, as opposed to whole app ecosystem restrictions. Meanwhile, any such rules also need to allow for some flexibility in enforcement solutions to ensure that platforms aren’t priced out of the market.

Which, again, will lead to inconsistencies, and variables in how each platform implements its approach.

Essentially, the U.K. teen ban proposal, as it’s currently outlined, doesn’t seem any more likely to get teens off their phones than the ban in Australia has.

At their cores, proposals like these misunderstand a fundamental principle. The way people connect and interact in the modern era has changed, and society is not going back to a time where kids head outside on their BMX bikes and spend all day kicking a ball at the park.

If one platform is successfully banned, kids will find another. Digital interaction has become a foundational element of their experience and that is unlikely to change.

The real question, then, is whether these bans can limit the harmful impacts of online interaction. And the truth is that they likely can’t, especially if these proposals take aim at specific platforms. At best, that approach will likely just force kids to potentially less supervised, less safe spaces.

Another option, then, is to force the app stores to implement age checks at the download level, which would then ensure that young users can’t download age-restricted apps.

But that still wouldn’t stop them logging onto desktop and laptop computers. With kids all using computers for school, restricting that access is virtually impossible.

How such bans can actually be enacted and enforced effectively are the core questions that remain.