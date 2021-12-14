Visualizing Mobile Traffic Worldwide [Infographic]

It’s amazing to consider the impact that mobile internet has had on our daily lives.

In the early 2000’s, text messaging was the thing, with youngsters regularly finding new ways to get creative with 180 characters, before mobile connectivity added a whole new element, and has completely altered the way we communicate and engage ever since.

The impacts of that are far-reaching. Fewer people reading books on trains, physical newspapers dying out, entire advertising models destined for obsolescence due to the increasing variety of entertainment options available in our pockets at all times. It’s also made people more connected to the latest news, more in touch with relatives, and provided more capacity to pay bills, shop and more, all from your device.

It’s difficult to capture the full impacts of this shift, but this chart from the team at Visual Capitalist provides some perspective, based on how people are spending their time online, and which apps and tools see the most engagement.

Also, if you were wondering why every social app keeps pushing video…