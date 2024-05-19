 Skip to main content
Web Design Glossary: 38 Terms & Definitions You Need To Know [Infographic]

Published May 19, 2024
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you in the process of purchasing a new website for your business? Do you struggle to understand some of the terminology being used?

The team from Red Website Design share a glossary of website design terms in this infographic.

Here’s what you’ll learn what the following mean:

  • Above the Fold
  • Analytics
  • Backend
  • Browser testing
  • Call to action (CTA)
  • Content Development
  • Content Management System
  • Conversion Rate
  • CSS
  • Customer Personas
  • Domain Name
  • Flat Design
  • Front End
  • FTP
  • Grid System
  • Hosting
  • HTML
  • Infinite Scrolling
  • Information Architecture
  • Jquery
  • Landing Page
  • Lead Form
  • Localisation
  • Meta Tags
  • Mobile First
  • Mockup
  • Parallax Scrolling
  • Photoshop
  • Responsive Design
  • QA
  • SEO
  • Sitemap
  • SVG
  • Template
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • Whitespace
  • Wireframe

Check out the infographic for definitions.

38 Web Design Terms

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Filed Under: Infographics

