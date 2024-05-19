Web Design Glossary: 38 Terms & Definitions You Need To Know [Infographic]

Are you in the process of purchasing a new website for your business? Do you struggle to understand some of the terminology being used?
The team from Red Website Design share a glossary of website design terms in this infographic.
Here’s what you’ll learn what the following mean:
- Above the Fold
- Analytics
- Backend
- Browser testing
- Call to action (CTA)
- Content Development
- Content Management System
- Conversion Rate
- CSS
- Customer Personas
- Domain Name
- Flat Design
- Front End
- FTP
- Grid System
- Hosting
- HTML
- Infinite Scrolling
- Information Architecture
- Jquery
- Landing Page
- Lead Form
- Localisation
- Meta Tags
- Mobile First
- Mockup
- Parallax Scrolling
- Photoshop
- Responsive Design
- QA
- SEO
- Sitemap
- SVG
- Template
- UI Design
- UX Design
- Whitespace
- Wireframe
Check out the infographic for definitions.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.