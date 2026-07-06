WhatsApp adds green dot live status indicators

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WhatsApp is testing out live status indicators via green dot indicators on the profile images of people who are online, showing who is active.

As reported by WA Beta info, WhatsApp has added this capacity to the latest iOS version of its app. It also added the same code to the Android app in a recent release.

As per WA Beta Info: “With this feature, WhatsApp is introducing a new indicator in the chat info screen, making it easier for users to understand whether the contact is available. Before this change, users could see a text label under the photo to understand when the contact was online.”

WA Beta Info said the green dot is currently only being displayed in the chat info screen, and not in the chat list or conversation display.

That could be a means to ease people into these new live indicators, without revealing status info to all of their contacts within each surface.

The indicator would another interactive element to the app, and make it easier to strike up a real-time conversation based on when contacts are available online. Though they could also be annoying. Some people won't want to be disturbed, even if they are technically available in the app.

As such, WhatsApp will also no doubt include a means to switch this off for those who choose. But for the time being, it could be another simple way to encourage more engagement and activity in the messaging app.