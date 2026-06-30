YouTube celebrates America’s 250th

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YouTube announced a range of features to help users celebrate America’s 250th birthday this weekend, including a central hub of content for the country's anniversary, new games and effects.

First, YouTube’s America 250 hub will be displayed to users who search for related content, providing a collective overview of recommended videos and livestreams for the event.

YouTube said it will be looking to help users find all the festive inspiration they need, including recipe ideas, outfit inspiration and DIY Americana decor concepts.

YouTube also added three interactive games for the event.

As per YouTube: “Settle the ultimate culinary debate with Food Ranker by ranking American eats like New York vs. Chicago pizza. Test your reflexes with Fireworks — tap to make them sparkle, and score 250 points to unlock your own grand finale fireworks show. Or, get creative with Coloring Book, customizing the colors of our most iconic parks to watch them transform into stunning, photorealistic landscapes,”

Finally, YouTube will display a custom America 250 logo to mark the celebration.

YouTube has become a key source of entertainment and information in the U.S., and as such, these features could provide valuable engagement options to get more people involved in the event.